Lawyer Miguna Miguna back in the Country after 4yrs in exile

Controversial Lawyer Miguna Miguna arrived back in the Country Thursday morning after almost 4 years in exile.

Miguna jetted in at JKIA from Canada at 6am Thursday, October 20, 2022 and couldn’t hide his excitement saying, “I can at least now smell the freshness of Kenyan oxygen and freedom.”

He lauded his supporters who have stood with him during the difficult period and had kind words for the new government.

“It has taken fearlessness, it has taken persistence, it has taken commitment. Since President Dr William Ruto was sworn it has taken honesty, he said he will facilitate my return and he did. We have to commend him for that, he is a man of his word.”

Miguna was deported sometime in 2018 for his role in swearing in ODM party leader Raila Odinga as the peoples’ president following the contentious 2017 general election.

“What has happened to me should never happen to anyone else. A Kenyan born citizen can not be discarded, removed forcefully from the country and banished in a foreign land,” He said.

The lawyer also lauded the Judiciary for exercising its mandate without prejudice saying, “I would like to extend my gratitude to the Judiciary that stood firm on the side of the rule of law, I must extend my gratitude to Kenyans that voted overwhelmingly for the Kenya Kwanza government because that is central for me,”

He was all smiles as he was received by relatives and friends at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi County.