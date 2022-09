The Law society of Kenya wants the death of the late Lawyer Paul Gicheru investigated expeditiously. LSK President Eric Theuri has urged the public not to speculate over the cause of the death.This as friends and colleagues to the late Gicheru visited his home to condole with the family. Lawyer John Khaminwa eulogized the late as a fair minded person and decent individual. He at the same time said the late Gicheru had shown signs of depression before he died.

