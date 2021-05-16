Lawyer urges the executive to respect Court’s ruling on BBI

Kenyan lawyer George Kithi has lauded the judiciary for nullifying the Building the Bridges Bill process saying the ruling was unprecedented.

Kithi who has expressed interest in the Kilifi senatorial seat said the ruling was in line with the constitution which clearly states that the President has no powers to influence the amendment process.

Speaking after giving out football kits to teams in Tezo area of Kilifi county the lawyer said members of the law society of Kenya had opposed the BBI since it didn’t conform with the constitution.

“We opposed it because issues of constitutional amendment can only be done through Parliament or the people,” He said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Kithi said the constitutional amendment process was wrong as it’s the brain child of two people and brought about by the handshake.

The legal expert said article one of the constitution provides that the amendment can be done through a people driven process who may come up with a proposal for a referendum or indirect democracy through the elected leaders representing them in parliament.

Kithi said urged the President to respct the ruling and use Parliament if he wishes to come up with any constitutional changes.

“There will be no constitutional changes because those who came up with the process had no mandate, if they want those powers they need to go and engage the people or parliament,” he said.