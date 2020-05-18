Lawyer Wafula Nyongesa sworn in as Tax Appeals Tribunal Chair

Written By: KBC Reporter
Eric Nyongesa Wafula

The Tax Appeals Tribunal has a new chairman to replace retired Justice Eratus Githinji whose appointment was revoked.

Chief Registrar of Judiciary Anne Amadi Monday morning presided the swearing-in of Wafula Nyongesa who was appointed last week by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani.

Nyongesa a former Law Society of Kenya’s Council Member takes up Githinji’s place who was ousted after Chama Cha Mawakili, a breakaway formation of the LSK challenged his appointment terming his selection process as flowed.

LSK also mounted a challenge resulting in a decision by Justice Hellen Wasilwa to stop his swearing-in pending the determination of the petition by Chama Cha Mawakili.

In their letter to Yattani, LSK termed his appointment as unlawful and unconstitutional demanding a competitive recruitment process or the position of the chairperson.

The new Tax Appeals Tribunal Chairperson started practicing law since 1997.

