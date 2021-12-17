Lawyer Wanyama lauds legal colleagues for joining politics

City lawyer Peter Wanyama has thrown his weight behind colleagues who have declared interest to contest for various political positions in the country ahead of 2022 General Elections.

Wanyama who has earned the credit for building an illustrious legal career and a top boutique law practice on the back of his storied and fabled acumen in dissecting legal issues says lawyers’ entry into politics will enhance respect for the rule of law.

“Lawyers are well trained in many aspects. Their experience will help Parliament in navigating the difficult task of law making. Furthermore, lawyers will help parliament in generating laws that dont contravene the Constitution” he said.

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi will vie for Westlands Parliamentary seat on United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket in the upcoming polls.

Havi said he is keen on replacing Westlands MP and fellow advocate of the high court Tim Wanyonyi who has officially announced his bid to vie Nairobi governorship in the next general election.

“The Constitution enumerates functions and duties of a Member of National Assembly thus: making laws and protecting the Constitution; determining allocation of national revenue and oversight of its expenditure; reviewing conduct of State officers and oversight of State organs; and infrastructural development, wealth creation and poverty alleviation at the constituency level,” he tweeted.

Former Judicial Service Commission (JSC)

Member, Prof. Tom Ojienda has also joined the race in his quest to become Kisumu Senator replacing Fredrick Outa who is reportedly eyeing gubernatorial docket.

Ojienda, SC is an advocate of the High Court of Kenya with a distinguished law career and vast experience in legal matters spanning over 25 years.

He is one of the few Kenyan lawyers who have attained the distinguished professional grade of Senior Counsel in the legal field. He holds a Doctor of Laws (LL. D.)

Flamboyant barrister Cliff Ombeta is also seeking to unseat Pavel Oimeke barely a few months after the former EPRA boss won the Bonchari Constituency Parliamentary by-election in May.

Ombeta, a teetotaler with classy lifestyle has hit headlines severally after representing renowned personalities in the corridors of justice, among them politicians Okoth Obado and Babu Owino.

Kenya boasts of having top notch lawyers who have been behind defining moments in the history of the nation.

With only 8 months to the 2022 General Election, the the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), is fast rolling out its plans to deliver a free, fair and credible election.

Kenyans will have to dig deeper into their pockets to raise a further Ksh 19.3 billion to finance what is shaping up as the most expensive General Election.

The multi-agency team of the Ministry of Interior, Judiciary and other government ministries and agencies involved with next year’s polls is seeking Ksh 24 billion for the August 9 exercise.