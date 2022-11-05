Lawyers to make final submissions in petition against Kinangop MP

A petition challenging the election of Kinangop Member of Parliament Kwenya Thuku is now awaiting submissions from his advocates and those representing the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) before its determination is made.

Kwenya Thuku is facing a petition filed by one of his rivals Chege Njoroge, who moved to court to challenge his re-election in the recent General Election.

Mr. Njoroge, filed the petition at the Nyahururu High Court accusing the MP of election malpractices before he was declared winner of the August 9th polls.

Kwenya is accused of voter bribery, swapping of results, voter suppression and manipulation that compromised its integrity.

However, Thuku’s lawyer Kithinji Marete and his counterpart representing the IEBC Thuku Mbaru in the matter filed at the Nyahururu High Court before Justice James Wakiaga, expressed their optimism that they would win the case.

They observed that witnesses have already been heard before the court and now what remains is lawyers’ submissions on 8th of December in order to pave the way for determination of the petition.

Justice Wakiga noted that the matter would be determined depending and in consideration with the evidence adduced before court.

Kwenya also downplayed the outcome of the court case saying it relied on falsehood and ill will.

Kwenya was re-elected for a second term in office under the Jubilee Party ticket having garnered 39,338 votes against the petitioner, Amos Chege Njoroge of UDA who garnered 34,842 votes.

The petitioner is being represented by lawyer P.K Njuguna.

