Lazio’s Patric handed four-match ban for biting

Lazio defender Patric has been given a four-match ban and fined 10,000 euros (£8,985) for biting Lecce’s Giulio Donati during Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat.

Patric, 27, was shown a straight red card for the offence in injury time during the Serie A game.

The Spanish full-back will miss second-placed Lazio’s meeting with leaders Juventus on 20 July.

“I apologise for my behaviour. I was not in a lucid state,” Patric wrote in a post on Instagram.

Donati, who was not injured in the incident, which was spotted by the video assistant referee, has accepted the apology.

“These are things that can happen in times of high tension but when one understands the mistake and apologises, it stays on the pitch without any hard feelings,” he said.

The ruling by Serie A’s disciplinary tribunal is another blow to Simone Inzaghi’s side, who have suffered a series of injuries and suspensions since the restart of Italy’s top flight in June.

Lazio are seven points behind leaders Juve, with seven games to play as they chase their first Scudetto since the 1999-2000 season.