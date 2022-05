Leaders affiliated to the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition have dismissed claims by Deputy President William Ruto of a plot to rig the forthcoming presidential election in favor of the Azimio flag bearer Raila Odinga. The leaders instead accused DP Ruto of misleading the electorate and challenged him to be ready to concede defeat if he loses the election. Wycliffe Oketch reports from Bungoma County

