A section of politicians have criticized Kandara lawmaker Alice Wahome over her remarks alleging the building bridges initiative was a ploy to create positions for particular individuals.

Muranga Women Representative Sabina Chege and her Migori counterpart Gladys Wanga accused Wahome of not only seeking cheap publicity but also misleading the nation.

On her part Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Chairperson Betty Miyandazi, dismissed Wahome’s remarks urging the legislator to focus her energies in serving the people.

Meanwhile Ndaragua MP Jeremiah Kioni took a swipe at the Kandara MP saying he believed in President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga quest for a better Kenya through the building bridges initiative.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



And Even as politicians fault Wahome she remained vocal in her sentiments this time defending the Judiciary.

Wahome wants politicians to desist from interfering with the judiciary calling for clear respect of the independence of the three arms of government.

Elsewhere, a section of Murang’a leaders have told Kandara Member of Parliament (MP), Alice Wahome, to focus on development and avoid dragging President Uhuru Kenyatta into dirty politics.

The leaders led by the County Deputy Governor, Kamau Maina, said the MP’s opinion should not be taken as stand of the people of Murang’a.

Kamau accompanied by among others former Maragua MP Elias Mbau, defended the government for many development programmes it has initiated in the area.

He said in Murang’a County many roads are being tarmacked, adding that various projects being done by the National Government are meant to improve livelihoods of the County residents.

The Deputy Governor termed the sentiment of Kandara Legislator as hypocritical considering that recently she praised the same government she is now accusing of many achievements it has done.

On his part, Mbau said it was shameful for the leader elected on Jubilee ticket to accuse the President for what she termed as ‘dwindling of democratic space’.

Mbau said the current government has guaranteed freedom of speech so no leader should say people are being gaged up not to express their views.

“Kandara MP said,whatever, she said since she is enjoying freedom of speech but when other people talk, she claim they are being sent to say so,” added Mbau.

Mbau who is currently Chairman of Tourism Trust Fund told Wahome to desist from talking of BBI, a Report which is yet to go fully for public participation.

At the same time, a section of Murang’a Members of the County Assembly (MCA’s) told the MP to stop stirring political temperature in central region.

Led by Ichagaki MCA, Charles Mwangi and his Kimorori counterpart, Amod Murigi, the MCAs wondered why current politics are only witnessed in central Kenya as other parts of the country, people are busy in developmental matters.

They said economy of the country is growing accusing Kandara MP of being used by some individual to cause political divisions in the region.

“Our Kandara MP should first focus in formulating policies which will improve the people’s welfare and stop accusing the President. Her Constituency is allocated funds by the National Government and should tell people how she has used the funds,” said Mwangi.

On Wednesday, Wahome while in Malindi said the country’s economy is doing badly accusing the current regime for trying to limit freedom of expression.

Wahome said the President and opposition leader are pushing BBI so as to benefit themselves, sentiment which has elicited political debate across the country.