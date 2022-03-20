Leaders allied to Azimio la Umoja rebuke utterances made by Moses Kuria

A section of Azimio la Umoja leaders has taken issue with remarks made by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, directed at Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga that they say were uncalled for and not expected from a leader.

The team led by ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna termed the utterances as unfortunate and derogatory and called on the relevant authorities to take requisite action against Kuria.

On the fourth day running, the Azimio la Umoja brigade crisscrossed the Nairobi city on Saturday in a vote hunting mission despite the absence of the coalition leader Raila Odinga who is abroad.

The team led by ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna was in Makadara and Embakasi regions. Here, the leaders took issue with Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria for what they claimed as demeaning remarks against Raila Odinga.

“Moses Kuria should stop hiding in Gatundu. We will not insult him the same way he has insulted Raila. But we will pray to God who healed his legs to heal his mouth and his heart,” Sifuna said

The team is now calling for Kuria’s arrest over the remarks.

“He said that anyone who has not been circumcised cannot lead this country. We want the Inspector General of Police to arrest him for profile other communities. What he is saying is that other communities do not deserve leadership,” Embakasi East’s Babu Owino said

Elsewhere, ODM party leadership has expressed discontent over a decision by some aspirants to ditch the party to other parties allied to Azimio la Umoja coalition.

This as Azimio la Umoja presidential nominee Raila Odinga’s spouse Dr. Ida Odinga during the launch of the Azimio la Kina Mama, Siaya Chapter challenged women aspirants in the upcoming polls to come out of their comfort zone and vie for various elective positions other than the woman representative.

In Narok, conservation of Maasai Mau and Loita forests took the centre stage in the Azimio La Umoja campaigns with leaders vowing to stop the planned construction of a road through the Loita forest.