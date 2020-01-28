Leaders allied to DP Ruto to hold separate BBI rallies

A section of leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto have resolved to hold separate rallies on building bridges initiative starting next month.

Speaking after holding a retreat in Naivasha, a group of over 170 MPs promised to mobilize their supporters to back the report as a complementary process to the ongoing regional consultative forums.

The leaders resolved to organize their own BBI forums starting 8th February in Nakuru.

In their public rallies, the jubilee faction says it will be pushing for issues such as funding of judiciary by guaranteeing a minimum of 3.5 per cent of the national revenue allocated to the judiciary.

The MPs led by Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen dismissed the proposal of establishing regional government and instead called for the formation of Mwananchi Economic and Social Fund of 15 per cent of national revenue to be run jointly by both national and county governments.

In the Economic and Social Fund, they are proposing should have 5 per cent of national revenue set aside to finance a guaranteed minimum return to all farmers.

In the meantime, a section of ODM legislators have expressed their support for calls to have the final building bridges initiative report subjected to a popular initiative.

Led by Narok North Member of Parliament Moitalel Ole Kenta, the lawmaker maintained that the changes to the supreme law must capture the aspirations of all Kenyans amid the push to have the document address historical issues that have been overlooked.

Ole Kenta said the BBI report should be subjected to the people for approval and must capture historical land injustices.