Leaders asked to stop politicizing the Kazi Mtaani program

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i has asked politicians to stop criticizing the Kazi Mtaani program saying it has benefited thousands of youths in the Country.

Speaking when officially opening two newly refurbished police stations of Mweiga and Narumoru, in Kieni Constituency, Nyeri, Matiang’i said it is unfortunate for elected leaders to disapprove a program that has so far been very effective.

His remarks come after some MPs and Governors criticized the initiative arguing that only a handful have benefited.

Matiang’i has challenged them to instead initiate their own programs to accommodate more youths who remain unemployed. “Leaders especially Governors and MPs should not criticize this initiative but rather should embark on starting their own for instance Kazi Vijijini,” said the CS.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Matiang’i said it was not possible for the National Government to accommodate all the youth in the country in the program and it was thus prudent for leaders at the local level to chip in.

Meanwhile, the CS called on leaders to stop engaging in 2022 succession politics and focus on delivering services to the electorate and supporting President Kenyatta’s development agenda.

The CS said engaging in premature politics would only serve to hurt the country’s economy and derail development.

“Even the Bible says there is a time for everything,” noted the CS, adding that leaders should at the moment work towards bettering the lives of Kenyans.

His sentiments were echoed by other leaders present including Kieni MP Kanini Kega, who said the heightened political temperatures and activities are an impediment to the economic growth of the Country.

“We have seen some leaders doing campaigns every day to secure some positions in 2022. Who told them that they will be even around by that time,” the MP said.