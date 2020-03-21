Leaders attending prayers at State House observe strict hygiene guidelines

President Uhuru Kenyatta Saturday hosted a prayer service at State House, Nairobi to mark the National Day of Prayer on Coronavirus pandemic.

The Service led by a cross-section of religious leaders was broadcast live on all leading media stations and digital platforms.

Safety guidelines issued by Ministry of Health including social distancing, hand washing and sanitation were observed. The leaders and the clergy arriving were tested for temperature.

‘Namaste’ greeting

Participants avoided the handshake by replacing it with the ‘Namaste’ gesture, the world new greeting style in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The two hour service ended at 2.40 pm with the President urging Kenyans to put their trust in God.

“Even those who are saying we do not need prayers should know even science needs God. A nation that believes and trusts in God prospers” said the Head of State.

The congregation was limited to top cadre representatives of the cabinet, judiciary, parliament, disciplined forces, political leadership and trade unions.

Leaders in attendance included Deputy President, William Ruto, ODM leader Raila Odinga, Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi attended.

Others present were several cabinet secretaries, Chief Justice David Maraga, Speakers of both houses Justin Muturi and Kenneth Lusaka . Chief of Defence Forces General Samson Mwathethe was also present.

The interfaith prayers focused on forgiveness and reconciliation with God.

Last Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta declared a National Day of Prayer amid the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

Anglican archbishop, Jackson ole Sapit, called for reconciliation among Kenyans and their leaders as a way of repentance to God.

Sapit said the country is going through unprecedented times in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but urged Kenyans not to panic but have hope in God’s protection.

He said leaders must turn away from corruption, ethnicity and religious profiling, noting that reconciliation is not an option but mandatory for the healing of the nation.

26 clergy attended the service among them catholic Archbishops Antony Muheria, Martin Kivuva, Philip Anyolo.

Evangelical churches were represented by Bishop David Oginde, Bishop Mark Kariuki, Timonth Ndambuki and Reverend Connie Kivuti.

Muslims clerics were led by Prof Abdulatif Essajjee and Sheikh Hassan Ole Nado while the Hindu community by Ms Sujata Kotamraju among others.

“ If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land”. 2 Chronicles 7:14 |@WilliamsRuto @RailaOdinga pic.twitter.com/KuLzo5zr1Z — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) March 21, 2020