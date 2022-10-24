Leaders call for concerted efforts to improve livelihoods of PWDs

A section of leaders from Nyandarua County have called for concerted efforts to address critical issues affecting people living with disabilities (PWDs) in the region.

The leaders observed that despite numerous campaigns to ensure PWDs are properly taken care of and that proper legislations are implement to safeguard their rights, majority of them are neglected and mishandled.

Led by Ndaragwa Member of Parliament George Gachagua, MCAs Joyce Munyua (nominated and Milkah Wanjiru (Kiriita Ward), the called for inclusion of people living with disabilities in key decision making organs in both the government and private sector in order to help address the challenges they face on a daily basis.

They spoke at Nyonjoro village in Ndaragwa Constituency during the launch of Joyce Munyua Foundation, which aims to supporting PWDs in the region with walking devices and wheelchairs, courtesy of the nominated MCA representing disabled persons at the Nyandarua County Assembly.

The MP praised the idea to launch the initiative saying it help leaders and local people collectively to be responsive to the needs of people with disabilities.

He underscored the need to actualize the needs of disabled persons among them bursary allocations, kitty to support disabled persons among others.

His sentiments were echoed by Milkah Wanjiru from Kiriita Ward who emphasized on the need to support such initiatives in an effort safeguard the rights and interests of PWDs.

In her remarks as she launched the foundation, Ms. Joyce Munyua observed that her intention is to make a difference to disabled persons.

She recounted the struggles and sufferings that befall disabled persons, and hence said time has come for the government and other stakeholders to ensure such challenges area addressing since the number of disabled people was increasing by day.

She regretted that it was unfortunate to see some public infrastructures such as buildings and toilets are not friendly to disabled people.

She noted that such builds lacked ramps to enable them gain access them, saying this hinders them from accessing crucial services.

During the event, hundreds of disabled people got wheel chairs and other assistive walking devices.