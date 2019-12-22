Leaders call for quick implementation of BBI report

A section of leaders have called for quick implementation of the Building Bridges Initiative – BBI taskforce report.

The leaders are urging Kenyans to support its adoption through public participation.

At the same time they have opposed the move by the president to extend the taskforce tenure to oversee the implementation of the report terming it counterproductive.

The taskforce report remains a subject of debate weeks after its contents were publicized.

Msambweni Legislator Suleiman Dori said the ongoing debate has opposed the review of the document through a 30-member Committee of Experts technical team that was appointed by President Uhuru and Opposition chief Raila Odinga to transverse the country to collect, compile and analyze Kenyans’ feedback on the Building Bridges Initiative report.

Dori who was addressing his constituents at Ukunda Township while awarding pupils who excelled in KCPE, warned a referendum would water down Kenyans expectations.

The Mp also pointed out that parliament is too divided to undertake constitutional amendments using proposals in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Dori, said the existence of the MPs allied to Tangatanga and Kieleweke faction in parliament will jeopardize MPs’ ability to implement the BBI recommendations for a constitutional amendment.

The Legislator maintained the report should be subjected to public participation to allow Kenyans to read it and propose amendments.

The MP is calling for political unity to address the biting challenges among Kenyans in the area of Education, Security and health.

At the same time, Mavoko MP Patrick Makau has opposed building bridges initiative tenure extension saying the move will be counterproductive and selfish.

The wiper political party affiliated firebrand legislature said the team concluded their work and their tenure should not be extended to revise their own report.

Makau urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to appoint another inclusive team representing different community.

Speaking in Mlolongo town during a youth sports tournament he pointed out that the BBI report is about community cohesiveness and national unity.

The MP urged youths to shun divisive politics engineered by selfish politicians for political mileage.