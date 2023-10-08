Leaders call for national unity

Leaders speaking in Nairobi Sunday called for national unity, regardless of one’s political affiliation.

Speaking during a fundraising service in A.I.C Church, Ziwani, Nairobi City County Governor Sakaja Johnson, Makweni County Governor Mutula Kimondo and Roads, Transport and Public Works Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen all asked faithfuls to unite and do not be caught in divisive politics.

“It is time for leaders to work together and to embrace each other, to embrace the Republic of Kenya,” said Governor Sakaja.

He also assured the residents of Ziwani living in county houses that they would not be chased away.

“If you have been living in our county houses and you have the book and are on our records…when we finish construction you will come back, the house is yours, all you will pay is service charge. We are looking at what you have been paying in the past as mortgage so it’s your house,” said Governor Sakaja.

Cabinet Secretary Murkomen implored the faithfuls to remain united and pray for the unity of the country.

Regarding the national projects and county projects he noted that BRT will soon start operations saying that it will revolutionarize public transport in Nairobi

“Plans are also underway to dual James Gichuru way the way to join Ngong road,”

Makueni County Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jnr asked the congregation to pray for peace in the country reminding them what is happening in Israel and Palestine should not happen anywhere else.