Pamoja African Alliance Party leaders and residents of Kilifi County have hailed the election of immediate former Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi as the Speaker of the Senate. The leaders thanked the president elect William Ruto and assured him of support from the leaders in Kilifi. Kingi who is the PAA party leader garnered all the 46 votes cast during the elections held during the inaugural sitting of the 4th Senate.

