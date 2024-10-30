“Leaders come and go,” Gachagua urges supporters to respect court’s decision

Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called on his supporters to remain peaceful as the country awaits the court’s ruling on his impeachment.

Gachagua expressed confidence that the courts will overturn the decision by Members of Parliament to remove him from office, but emphasised that he will accept the ruling even if it does not go in his favour.

“We have faith that our Judiciary will protect and uphold the Constitution of Kenya, exercising fairness and delivering justice to Rigathi Gachagua and his supporters,” he stated.

“Regardless of the outcome of the court process, let our people remain peaceful and focus on building our country. A time will come for us to speak,” he added.

Speaking at a funeral service in Limuru, Kiambu County on Wednesday, Gachagua asserted that his record in office speaks for itself. Should he move on from the position of Deputy President, he urged the current administration not to allow the programmes he initiated to come to a halt.

“You may try to push Rigathi Gachagua around, but please allow the work he has done for the past two years in support of the boy child to continue,” he said, appearing prepared for whatever may come. “Leaders come and go,” he remarked.

Gachagua also reiterated that he has significant support in the Mt. Kenya region and argued that the absence of protests following his impeachment should not be interpreted as a lack of popularity.

He stated that his supporters are peaceful and will remain so, but when the time is right, they will voice their opinions on the matter.

“Kuna watu walikuwa wanasema Rigathi Gachagua hana wafuasi Mlima Kenya. Eti mbona watu hawatoki kwa barabara, hawaakishi moto na hawapigi kelele (baada ya impeachment)? Hiyo si tabia yetu. Sisi tunaona na tunanyamaza. Kuna siku tutafanya vile inatakikana,” he said.

“I want to ask for peace, especially from my people in the Mt. Kenya region. Please remain peaceful. Love one another. Stay well with all other regions and communities; they have not wronged us. They are our friends, and Kenya is bigger than all of us. We only have one Kenya,” he added.

He further argued that many MPs from the Mt. Kenya region who supported his impeachment have become unpopular with their constituents.

“Wajumbe siku hizi hamupewi nafasi ya kuzungumza (mbele ya watu) kwa sababu ile mambo mlifanya pale Bunge imekasirisha raia,” he concluded.