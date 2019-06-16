Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru now claims the firearms withdrawal exercise by the Government from the National Police Reservists in northern Kenya region was done selectively.

The Woman Representative says the exercise has left the area residents prone to attacks from armed bandits.

speaking at Jua Kali in Laikipia North during the burial of James Legei who until his death was the Makurian Group Ranch Chairman, the Laikipia Woman Representative noted that the area was one of the most affected Counties following the recalling of the firearms in what the Government termed as regular ballistic check-up.

Waruguru further hit out at the police for arresting a group of women who had participated in peaceful demonstrations to protest the state of insecurity in the area.

The situation is replicated in Baringo where the Government recalled all firearms given to the Kenya Police Reservists (KPR) a month ago.

Baringo Deputy Governor Jacob Chepkwony said the disarmament exercise has left locals vulnerable to attacks since some communities are still in possession of guns.

At least five people are recuperating in hospital after suspected bandits raided Kasiela village in Baringo and took off with unknown number of livestock.

This even as, the Samburu Council of Elders called on the community to shun leaders out to use ongoing peace efforts to push their selfish political agenda.

The elders accused a local politician of sowing division in the community and harboring ulterior motives aimed at tarnishing the image of the Council of Elders.