Leaders dismiss those seeking political endorsement

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and Murang’a Woman Representative, Sabina Chege have faulted those who are seeking to be endorsed for various political seats.

The two leaders said politics of endorsement were outdated and currently Kenyans elect leaders based on their ability to deliver services.

Speaking at a burial in Kandara sub-county, Muturi advised those waiting for endorsement for political seats to directly seek the mandate of the electorate.

He said in Mount Kenya region no one can claim to have full backing from the local residents stating that wananchi will elect leaders of their choice come 2022.

The speaker who is eyeing the presidency during the next elections said every leader has a right to sell his or her agenda in every part of the country and should not peg their success on endorsements.

“Those seeking political positions need to sell their agenda instead of waiting to be endorsed. Politics of endorsement and jumping from one party to another are outdated practices,” added Muturi.

His sentiments come after some leaders claimed to have been endorsed by Deputy President William Ruto to vie for various seats in the central region.

Kenyans, he added, are more enlightened and able to judge those seeking elective positions by their performance and character as well.

“It does not matter where one comes from, from central, the lake or anywhere else. What will matter is the potential and personal character for one to be elected,” remarked the speaker.

On her part, Chege said those who are thinking political parties will enable them to ascend to power are misled.

She said currently independent candidates are also being elected based on ability and what one can deliver as a leader.

“There are those talking of ditching this party to the other claiming the parties are not popular. What currently matters is the personal credibility and potential to deliver services to mwananchi, not parties,” she stated.

Chege who is eyeing for the Murang’a gubernatorial seat in the next elections castigated leaders who are causing divisions among Kenyans by uttering sentiments which are contemptuous and particularly at areas of worship.

“Some leaders have a tendency of hurling insults to others and uttering sentiments which may create divisions among Kenyan communities. This is worrying when spreading hatred and divisions at houses of worship,” she stated.

Meanwhile, the two leaders asked the government to take firm action and stop clashes which have been witnessed in parts of Laikipia County.

They said security agents need to get to the root of the matter and apprehend perpetrators of the clashes which has left scores of families homeless.

Chege said it’s worrying to have such clashes especially during this time the country is waiting for general elections urging security officers to arrest those behind the clashes irrespective of their positions.