Leaders eulogize late Moi as an iconic leader

Leaders from across the political divide gathered in the late former president Daniel arap Moi’s home in Kabarak where they eulogized him as an iconic leader.

Led by Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga, the leaders hailed Mzee Moi as an uncompromising president who mentored many while steadying the country during the most turbulent times in the continent.

The burial of Mzee Moi brought political leaders from various political affiliations under one shed.

Deputy President William Ruto paid tribute to Moi, especially expressing his gratitude for the role the former head of state played in his political journey.

According to Ruto, Moi’s legacy is evident in the way he held the country together when others in the region underwent political upheavals.

“We saw and learnt many things from him. Today we send off an icon, a great man and a statesman. We are going to be steadfast and firm in ensuring that our great country will continue to be knit together,” said Ruto.

When he stepped forward, Former Prime minister Raila Odinga delivered a special tribute to Moi While narrating his love-hate relationship with the former president, Raila said Moi had the best interest of the country at heart.

Raila warned against profiling of leaders on account of their economic or political backgrounds.

Recalling the times they served in Moi’s administration, Amani leader Musalia Mudavadi and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka said Kenyans must honour the legacy of Moi by putting his philosophy into practice.

Other leaders urged leaders to shun divisive politics and unite the country in respect to the late.