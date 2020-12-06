Leaders from Mandera agree to support BBI report

Leaders from Mandera have unanimously agreed to support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

The leaders led by Mandera Governor Ali Roba Said the report has included five of the demands from 15 ASAL counties.

Roba noted not all of the demands from the region would have been included and hailed the BBI Steering Committee for accommodating the report.

The governor said the region fully supports report.

Mandera East MP Omar Sala supported the report as four of area demands have been met including pastoralism demand.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed said the BBI train has gained momentum and will never be stopped.

Junet said opposers of the report have been coming with different demands eveyday and said the report will stop at nothing but the referendum.

He asked oppossers to present grievances at the ballot box. According to Junet the report has received the over five million signatures needed for a referendum.

Elsewhere, Prof. James Kalia Representative of the University of America has called on Kenyans to remain united and avoid being divided by politicians.

He called on churches to be in the frontline to preach peace especially this time is different on BBI and also the country is about to get in the 2022 election mood saying this country needs peace and Kenyans should avoid fighting anymore because of politicians.

Speaking during a graduation ceremony at Ololulunga Full gospel Church in Narok South, Prof. Kalia said Kenyans need to forgive each other on what happened after the 2007 general election saying what is needed is for the church to be the pillar of peace and teach Kenyans the importance of having peace.

His sentiment was echoed by the President University of America in Kenya Alpayo Omesa who said called on Kenyans to unite and work together.

Speaking at the same function, Dr bishop Nakola also called for peace in the country saying where politicians are taking this country they need to divide Kenyans.