 Leaders from Pastoralist communities demand a review of teacher delocalization programme

A section of leaders from the pastoral communities has petitioned the Ministry of Education through Teacher Service Commission (TSC) to review its policy on delocalization, claiming it was marginalizing them further.

The leaders have lamented that the implementation of the policy has left a huge gap of teachers and therefore needs to be looked at afresh. They were categorical that ‘delocalization won’t work in many parts.’

Led by West Pokot Governor Prof. John Lonyangapuo, Pokot South MP David Pkosing and their Laikipia North counterpart Sarah Lekorere, the leaders noted that the formula currently being used to transfer teachers away from the pastoral communities is hurting their families and has therefore failed the purpose to which it was established.

“I think there is some very serious shift of policy. Teachers are being transferred from our regions like never before. This is not making sense. This has not only affected the teachers, but it is also happening to security officers as well.” Governor Lonyangapuo said

Speaking at Luoniek shopping centre in Laikipia North during a fundraiser to support learners from the area, the leaders said some schools in the region had been left without enough teaching staff.

“Delocalization has destroyed us as pastoralists. If you move around the nearby schools, you realize we don’t have enough teachers. Even those who have qualified from our region are not being employed because the programme is discriminatory.” Lekorere charged

They called on the MoE to be more “sensible” while implementing the policy.

“These teachers are very important in our villages because they understand the terrain and even go teaching in a language understood by locals. It is wrong to transfer teachers by virtue of their tribe.” The West Pokot governor noted

They at the same time challenged residents members of the pastoral communities to ensure they educate their children in an effort to help address a myriad of challenges facing the region among them illiteracy, ignorance and outdated traditions.

They also observed that this would also help reduce cases of insecurity particularly cattle rustling and banditry attacks that continues unabated in the parts of the region.

“In areas where there is insecurity like here, teachers who are so conversant with the region will not manage. They will run away by the sound of a fired bullet,” said Lonyangapuo

Pokot South Member of Parliament David Pkosing, former Tiaty MP Asman Kamama and former National Assembly Speaker Francis Ole Kaparo said the perennial cases of banditry attacks, livestock thefts and intercommunity conflicts have hampered development growth of the region, but said this could be addressed once residents embrace education and shun negative traditions.