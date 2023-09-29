UDA NGC underway at the Bomas of Kenya

Political leaders allied to the United Democratic Alliance(UDA) party are gathering at the Bomas of Kenya grounds for the party’s national governing Council meeting.

According to the party’s Secretary General Cleophas Malala, the event will be presided over by the party leader President William Ruto and graced by Chairperson Governor Cecily Mbarire.

It will see all elected governors, senators, MPs and MCA’s under the UDA banner attend.

Malala had on Thursday led a delegation of leaders to assess the preparations for the party’s National Governing Council meeting.

“In accordance with the Party constitution, UDA will hold the National Governing Council Meeting on Friday, September 29, 2023, at Bomas of Kenya grounds,” he said after assessing the venue of the meeting.

Among the agenda at the forum include an address by President Ruto and discussions on the planned party grassroots elections slated for later this year as efforts to create a strong party with national support intensify.

Over 1,500 people, party members and guests are expected at the meeting which comes in the wake of calls to have affiliate parties within the Kenya Kwanza coalition to dissolve.