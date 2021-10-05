Prominent Lawyer Evans Monari has died at Nairobi hospital while undergoing treatment, the family has confirmed.

His demise was announced by his brother Ken Monari through a message on a social media account that had been set up to raise funds for his medical bills.

“It is with profound sadness that I would like to inform on behalf of the Ogeto family that Evans has gone to be with the Lord. May the almighty God rest his soul in peace. Thank you for your continued support,” He said

Monari who was part of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legal team at the ICC has been in the ICU at Nairobi Hospital for almost 2 months.

The President was among the first leaders to send a message of condolence to the family, mourning the departed lawyer as a solid and dependable legal mind who leaves behind a rich legacy of professional success.

“It is regrettable that we’ve lost Evans to the cruel hand of death after a long illness. He was one of our country’s leading lawyers who distinguished himself as a dependable resource as seen from his successes,” the President said.

He lauded Monari’s stellar legal practice, as well as his commitment when he served in several public appointments among them the 2016 Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) selection panel.

The Head of State wished the family of the departed lawyer God’s comfort as they come to terms with his passing away.

Evans Monari and I shared a tiny office when I started working, the start of our friendship. When, as a young lawyer, I wrote my first newspaper column, a senior judge wanted to discuss it. Unannounced, Evans brought him to our little room, an act of mentorship for me. RIP bro. pic.twitter.com/YklHONOy6a — George Kegoro (@ItsGeorgeKegoro) October 5, 2021

Law Society of Kenya Chairman Nelson Havi mourned his good friend saying, “For my good friend Evans Monari, the night has come, the day has gone. There would be no life without death despite how sad the latter is. Sing on with George Benson, “Give me the night.”

Former Kakamega Senator Bonnie Khalwale wasn’t left out either, describing Monari as an accomplished professional, Monari handled high profile criminal & complex civil cases leaving an indelible mark on the Judicial Criminal System.

It is very sad to learn of the death of Evans Monari. An accomplished professional, Monari handled high profile criminal & complex civil cases leaving an indelible mark on the Judicial Criminal System. May God help his family to bear the loss. RIP counsel pic.twitter.com/nGllKr5rzR — Dr Boni Khalwale, CBS (@KBonimtetezi) October 5, 2021

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on the other hand condoled with the family saying Monari has left a legacy through his work as a lawyer.

Monari was a partner in Bowmans’ Law Firm Nairobi office where he specialised in commercial litigation, civil litigation among other matters.