Leaders mourn death of Sports CS Amina Mohamed’s husband

The husband of Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has died.

Khalid Hossain Ahmed, a Nairobi businessman passed away Thursday morning at a Nairobi hospital after a sudden illness.

Following his death, President Uhuru Kenyatta led other leaders in mourning the Amina Mohamed’s husband.

In his message of comfort to the family, President Kenyatta mourned Mr Ahmed as a gentleman and a strong pillar of his family.

“I have received the disheartening news of the passing away of Mr Khalid Ahmed with great sadness. Mr Ahmed was a great person, a gentleman and a strong pillar of his family.

“My deepest condolences to my colleague and friend Cabinet Secretary Amina, the children and the extended family as they come to terms with the sudden passing away,” of Mr Ahmed.

Deputy President William Ruto said that he was saddened by the loss of Khalid Ahmed.

DP Ruto described the late Khalid as a gifted businessman who was devoted to uplifting the lives of people through social responsibility initiatives.

“We pray to God that He grants comfort to the family and their loved ones during this sorrowful time. Rest In Peace, Ahmed,” said DP Ruto.

“Dear CS Amina Mohamed, kindly accept deepest condolences from Mama Ida and I following the passing of your Dear husband Khalid Ahmed. May God the Almighty grant you and your family fortitude to bear the loss. Poleni sana,” said ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Tourism and Wildlife CS Najib Balala eulogized the late Khalid Ahmed as a great man, generous to a fault and a pillar of strength to his family.

“To my sister and colleague Amb. Amina Mohamed, I share the loss and sadness, please accept my deepest heartfelt condolence from my family and I. May the Almighty Allah give you the fortitude to bear this great loss, and give the family the strength at this time of grief,” said CS Najib Balala.