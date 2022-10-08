Leaders mourn former lawmaker William Chepkut

President William Ruto led Kenyans in mourning former Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut who passed on Saturday morning.

Moments after news of the death of Chepkut, Ruto sent a message of condolence to his family and friends.

The President described Chepkut as an astute politician who was known for his humility and humour.

“Mr. Chepkut was down-to-earth and a witty politician who served his people with dedication,” said the head of state.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen expressed shock at the death of Chepkut. He disclosed that he was with the departed lawmaker Saturday evening in the company of his friends.

“When we parted last night at 8PM we agreed to meet soon to discuss matters of Infrastructure. I didn’t know it was going to be the last time with him. Fare thee well Hon. William Chepkut,” He tweeted Saturday afternoon;

“He was in a very jovial mood. In his characteristic manner he showered me with many praises using all the superlatives in the book. William was a very lovely guy. Extremely connected,” Murkomen added describing Chepkut as ‘loyal to his seniors almost to a fault.’

Former National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi noted that he was deeply saddened to hear the demise of former Ainabkoi Member of Parliament.

“Chepkut was a highly humorous politician who always referred to himself as the only soul alive. May your happy memories give your family peace and comfort,” Muturi, who served as Chepkut’s Speaker between 2017 and 2022 said

Chepkut was Ainabkoi MP from 2017 to 2022 and was previously a personal assistant to the late Cabinet Minister Nicholas Biwott.

