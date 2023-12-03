Leaders mourn former MP Lawrence Sifuna who passed on Saturday

Political leaders in the country united in paying tribute to former lawmaker Lawrence Sifuna who died Saturday night at a hospital in Eldoret after a short illness.

Sifuna was first elected MP for Bungoma South (presently Kanduyi) in 1979.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, a nephew to the late former MP, said the deceased was taken ill a few days ago after suffering a stroke and was admitted at a local hospital in Bungoma before being transferred to Eldoret where he succumbed.

Leaders who served with him in the August house, alongside those who knew him outside parliament took time to express their sentiments particularly as regards his contribution to the country’s development.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga said he was “deeply saddened by the passing of Hon. Lawrence Simiyu Sifuna, a former MP, a key figure in the second liberation, defender of the people, and a life member of ODM,”

“The curtain has fallen on one of the most illustrious leaders of our generation. Hon Lawrence Simiyu Sifuna was a distinguished leader who performed his duties with diligence and courage both at the national and community level. We shall miss his witty character,” said National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka described the late Sifuna as a towering figure and an incredible orator. Kalonzo said the former Kanduyi legislator dedicated his life to giving ordinary Kenyans a voice, fighting injustice and corruption, and paving the way for the realization of multiparty democracy, leading to his distinction as a member of “Seven Bearded Sisters.”

“Kenya has lost a patriot, a mentor, adviser, and intellectual who has always provided guidance and advice when called upon,” he said

While conveying her sympathies to the family of the late MP, Nrc Kenya leader Martha Karua said Lawrence Sifuna was “an accomplished debater who ably represented his constituents and Kenyans in general. It was an honor to work with him in the seventh parliament,”

Nairobi Senator says funeral arrangements for the fallen politician have begun and the burial date will be announced in due course.