Leaders mourn pupils killed in Nairobi school tragedy

President Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto have mourned seven pupils of Precious Talent School, in Dagoretti who died Monday morning after their classroom collapsed.

The President has assured that concerned agencies are taking urgent steps to contain the situation and alleviate further suffering.

In his message, Deputy president William Ruto says concerned agencies have been mobilised to address the situation adding that safe spaces must be created for our children to learn.

ODM leader Raila Odinga sent his heartfelt condolences to the parents and guardians of pupils who perished in the incident and wished quick recovery to those who sustained injuries.

The Seven pupils died Monday morning and 64 others sustained injuries at Precious Talent School along Ngong road when a classroom collapsed.

Two pupils sustained serious injuries and are admitted to Kenyatta National Hospital.

Kenyatta National Hospital Acting CEO Evans Kamuri confirmed receiving 64 learners, two in critical condition and 62 with minor head and rib injuries.

Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha said safety checks had been done on 600 pupils and a multi-agency team had been set up to manage the situation.

Professor Magoha said learners will stay away from school for four days to allow safety measures to be put in place. Area MP John Kiarie who visited the scene of the tragedy blamed officials from the County and National government charged with approving and evaluating construction works for sleeping on the job.

Kiarie also accused the government of neglecting the area claiming there were no public schools in Ngando ward, hence the dependence on low standard private schools.