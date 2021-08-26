Leaders mourn Senator Malala’s PA Abel Kachu Sisungo

Deputy President William Ruto has condoled the family of Abel Kachu Sisungo who was among the 6 people killed in a road accident along Nakuru-Naivasha highway Wednesday evening.

Ruto describe Kachu, who before his death was a Senior Researcher and Personal Assistant to Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala as a brilliant, amiable and industrious man who rose above politics.

He lauded his valuable contributions during a recent Western Kenya Bloc Economic Forum saying, “We will miss his stamina for knowledge and orientation to detail.”

Our heartfelt thoughts to the family, colleagues and friends of Abel Kachu Sisungo, a brilliant, amiable and industrious man who rose above politics. Kachu was politically savvy and keen to change the lives of his people in Bungoma. pic.twitter.com/dqzkYNirKQ — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) August 26, 2021

According to Nakuru East sub-county police commander Elena Kabukuru, six people died on the spot when a North Rift matatu collided with a lorry in the Greenstead area.

Malala was lost for words, mourning his friend who he described as a dedicated whose generosity and leadership were unmatched.

“Take comfort in knowing that Kachu is now resting in the arms of our Lord. Rest In Peace my friend. He was not only a great resource to my team but also a dedicated team player who saw to it that we gave our best on matters legislation, oversight, resource allocation and representation of our people. Kachu was a friend, loyal to the core and a role model to many,” He said.

I have learnt with great shock and sadness the sudden passing on of Mr. Abel Timona Kachu wa' Sisungo to a grizzly accident along the Nakuru highway late last evening.

Until his demise, the late Kachu has been serving in my office as my Personal Assistant and Senior Researcher. pic.twitter.com/Kmw5q8DvYp — Senator Cleophas Malalah (@Cleophasmalala) August 26, 2021

“On behalf of my office, and the great people of Kakamega County, I wish to express my heartfelt condolence to his family, friends and relatives as we come to terms with his untimely demise,” He said.