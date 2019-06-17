Leaders move to court to block boda boda insurance rules

A case seeking to block a requirement for bodaboda and tuk-tuk operators to obtain mandatory insurance for passengers and pedestrians will be heard on Monday next week.

The petition which was presented in court was certified as urgent and the matter set to be heard on the 24th of June.

The new development comes barely five days after Treasury CS announced the new measures requiring motorcycle and Tuktuk’s operators acquire third-party insurance for passengers and pedestrians.

Petitioners Governor Mike Sonko, Simon Mbugua, Kalembe Ndile, Reuben Ndolo, Stanley Livondo and Kevin Bwire want the court to issue conservatory orders suspending the implementation.

They argue the proposals were not subjected to public participation.

Justice James Makau certified the matter urgent and directed that the application and petition be served and parties to appear before Justice Weldon Korir on 24th June for mention and further directions.

Meanwhile, the high court has suspended orders requiring over 80 KRA employees being investigated over tax evasion and money laundering to report daily to the Director of criminal investigations.

Justice Grace Ngenye Macharia suspended the orders after the court was informed by defence lawyers, that the office of the DCI has not made any progress in respect of investigation following the lapse of 21 days granted to them to conclude investigations.

Through their lawyers, the suspects told the court that they have been reporting to the investigating officers with no results. The court directed that the matter be mentioned on 18th this month before Justice Luka Kimalu for further directions.

In the case, the suspects argue that the office of DCI ought to have gathered enough evidence before arresting the suspects then apply for detention to allow investigators to conduct investigations.