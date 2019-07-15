Leaders pile pressure on Matiang’i over NPR guns withdrawal

Leaders from areas affected by cattle rustling prone areas have continued to pile pressure on Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to reinstate the National Police Reservists (NPR).

Led by Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen the leaders have questioned the rationale behind the disarming of the NPRs saying they were playing a crucial role in maintaining peace and order in the areas.

“Police reservists are not civilians, they are part and parcel of the police force. Matiang’i should read the police act very well,” said Murkomen.

Murkomen said that Police reservists know their areas very well and therefore help in protecting and combating the cattle rustlers together with the mainstream security agencies.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



He called on the CS to rethink the directive and make consultations in future before making such a decision that affects the lives of Kenyans.

The Elgeyo Marakwwet Senator termed the Tiaty constituency as a very dangerous area and called the area Member of Parliament William Kamket to lead his constituents away from the vice.

“Cattle rustling is very painful thing that has continued to hit our area, yesterday a Tot Secondary school student was shot and killed by the rustlers that’s a young innocent life lost,” said Murkomen.

Weighing in on the matter was Baringo North Legislator Mr. William Cheptumo who asked the CS to go and read the national Police act which recognizes the NPRs as an integral part of the police.

“Saying that NPRs are ordinary citizen is a lie and for that we ask the CS to go and read the Police act very well,” said Cheptumo.

He said the NPR complement the Police as they know the locality well and can tackle the enemy.

He says that since their disarmament insecurity has escalated in the region with attacks that had gone down coming back.

Same sentiments were shared by Baringo Governor Stanley Kiptis who urged the government to fast track on the vetting and training of NPR so as to restore tranquility in the region.

“They are bandits hiding in the community and they should be brought to book,” added the governor.

Mochngoi Ward Member of County Assembly Mr. Kipruto Kimososp called on the CS Matiang’i to tour the cattle rustling areas or resign.

He asked the MPs to summon the CS over the disarming, as the guns are helping the citizens to protect themselves.

“Matiang’i is playing the 2022 politics and he should stop playing with people’s lives, we have seen the CS acting so fast on other insecurity matters be it in Kakamega or elsewhere but this one for cattle rustling no one is bothering,” said the MCA.

However water CS Simon Chelugui who regretted the recent killing of a herdsman in the area said the executive is handling the matter and will revisit the approach that was used to disarm the NPRs.

“Other than the political approach, we at the executive are discussing and we think the approach that was taken, we still need to review it so that people are not exposed in the process of disarmament,” reassured the CS.

The leaders were speaking at Sandai Primary school in Baringo South during the funeral of the mother to the area Member of Parliament Charles Kamuren.

They eulogized Teriki Kiptek Kamuren as a dedicated mother who gifted the people of Baringo South a leader in Charles Kamuren.

The deceased who was born in 1927 is survived by 7 children among them the Baringo South Legislator

Among the mourners were several elected and appointed leaders from Baringo County among them Irrigation PS Fred Segor, Mogotio MP Dr. Daniel Tuitoek, his Eldama Ravine Counterpart Moses Lesonnet and Several Directors of Parastatals.