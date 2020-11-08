Leaders popularise BBI report

Popularisation of the BBI report continued in Nyeri County with MPs supporting the document challenging the Deputy President William Ruto to tone down his presidential ambition and allow the president to complete his term.

Speaking in Nyeri during the sensitization meeting on the BBI report the lawmakers also asked Nyeri residents to support the document since it would add resources to the populous mountain region.

Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu hosted the meeting at Ruringu stadium that was graced by Kieni MP Kanini Kega and Kiambu county woman representative Gathoni Wamuchomba.

Similar sentiments were made by the national administration and security committee Chairperson Paul Koinange during an inspection of Karuri police line in Kiambaa.

Koinange called on Kenyans to avoid being misled by rogue politicians on the contents of the report

In Kakamega County, Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe rallied a similar call for support of the BBI report.

Other leaders who stated their positions on the raging debate over the weekend include Deputy President William Ruto, Wiper leader Klonzo Musyoka and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Ruto speaking on Saturday called for consensus saying the process should be done in an honest manner without leaving other groups behind.

Raila dismissed those claiming that BBI was a ploy to create political positions. He said those with divergent views will be accommodated saying the process is people-centred.

Kalonzo called for sobriety and restrain stating that every opinion matters.