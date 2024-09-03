Leaders raise concern over Mount Kenya unity

East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) lawmaker Kanini Kega says disunity among leaders from Mount Kenya region will be the region’s political waterloo come 2027.

The former Jubilee firebrand and a one-time National Director of the party’s election board now says the region must urgently put its house in order or risk being confined into political oblivion in the coming poll.

Kega who lost his parliamentary seat in 2022 to businessman Njoroge Wainaina has also claimed that lack of unity among the elected leaders from the Mount Kenya region almost cost him a seat at the East Africa legislative body.

“Leaders from the Mount Kenya area have never have never been for long unless faced by a real political crisis. We only come out when our political future is under threat but that unity fizzles out once we are out of the woods.

It is this lack of serious unity that will cost us in 2027 unless we decide to put our house in order and work as a team. Every elected leader from the region should know that our disunity will spell our ultimate death knell,” he told Inooro TV on Monday morning.

The lawmaker has also termed the cooperation between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga (who is eyeing the AUC chair) and the Kenya Kwanza government as a political masterstroke by President Dr William Ruto.

He says leaders from Mount Kenya should now open their eyes and be ready to work alongside leaders from any part of the country for the sake of peace and tranquility of the nation.

Kega described the rousing welcome Dr Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua received in Nyanza during their four-day visit to the region last week as a testament that political feuds and camaraderie are faces of the same coin when it comes to dynamics of politics.

“The 2002 presidential elections were too close to call and the seat would have gone either way. It was therefore a work of ingenuity for Dr Ruto to reach out to Raila Odinga’s camp and incorporated political luminaries in his government for the sake of solidifying his political base ahead of 2027.

Any leader from Mount Kenya who still believes our bargaining chip is still intact will be in for a rude shock. It is now clear that Odinga’s Orange Democratic Party could be and Dr Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance could be the political outfit that will decide the next presidential contest,” he pointed out.

Among ODM big names that were incorporated in Dr Ruto’s cabinet include former Suba MP John Mbadi(Treasury), Ugenya MP Opiyo Wandayi(Energy), former Mombasa Governor and ODM deputy chair Hassan Joho (Mining and Blue Economy) and former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperatives and SMEs).

Dr Ruto concluded his Nyanza tour on Sunday after launching several multibillion projects aimed at enhancing food security, boosting the blue economy and also open up job opportunities for the locals.

In his whirlwind tours, Dr Ruto also inspected several development projects in the counties of Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya and Kisumu.

Among projects he launched include the Ksh 800 million Lake Victoria Maritime Rescue Coordination Center and the Lake Basin Development Authority Rice Mill Project in Kibos earmarked to process a total of 4,000tonnes of rice per hour.