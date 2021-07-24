Leaders react to Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua’s arrest

A section of leaders in the country have reacted to the arrest of Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua.

Led by Deputy President William Ruto who condemned the arrest of his ally on Friday said it was politically instigated.

While reacting to the arrest, he said the allegations against the MP were trumped up and would come to an end.

“My bro Gachagua, I know you are strong because we knew this politically instigated trumped up charges were coming. This persecution on account of our friendship and political beliefs will come to an end,” said the Deputy President on his twitter handle.

“They have connections, networks, pedigree and godfathers BUT we have GOD our Father,” he added.

The Service Party (TSP) leader Mwangi Kiunjuri also hit out at the State for using the DCI to intimidate and harass political leaders who were opposed to it.

The former Devolution Cabinet Secreatry termed the arrest of Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as one of the cases where the DCI office was misused.

“We support the fight against corruption but the exercise should not be used to silence the government’s critics,” he said.

Kiunjuri was speaking to the press in Magumu Nyandarua County during the burial of Peter Ngugi Karuku, father to Dominic Murani who is the CEC for ICT in Nyandarua County.

The Mathira Member of Parliament was arrested Friday morning at his Sagana home in Nyeri and transfered to the DCI headquaters along Kiambu road for questioning.

Gachagua who spend the better part of the day with detectives is allegedly being questioned on the source of Ksh 12.5 billion that passed through his accounts.

Members of Parliament allied to the hustler movement are now claiming the arrest is politically motivated.

Gachagua’s lawyers Susan Kihika and Senator Irungu Kangata could not secure his release saying that their client has been denied bond and will spend the weekend at the Gigiri Police station.

Rigathi is suspected of fraudulently securing tenders through 22 companies, majority of them being proxies with the money ending in his personal accounts.