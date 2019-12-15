Leaders: Revoke Gazette Notice declaring Isiolo County an adjudication area

Political leaders drawn from Tana River, Isiolo and Marsabit counties are calling for the revocation of a Gazette Notice that declared Isiolo County an adjudication area.

The leaders say the decision was in bad taste as it was made without public participation. Led by Marsabit Governor Mohamud Ali, the group comprising of 18 members of the National Assembly and senators accused the National Government of allegedly forcing the process on the people of Isiolo. T

he leaders say the contents of the notice had not taken into consideration the interests of the local people who are mainly pastoralists. S

aku Member of Parliament Dido Raso saying any attempt to subdivide the land was not welcome in pastoralist areas as locals could lose their grazing land.

The land adjudication process involves determining and recording of rights and interests of individuals residing on registered Community Land for the purpose of facilitating the registration of titles.