Leaders should stop peddling falsehoods about BBI, Munya charges

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has cautioned political leaders opposed to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) against spreading what he termed as pure propaganda on the contents of the constitution amendment report.

He says the main agenda of the anti-BBI brigade is to mislead Kenyans on what the process is aimed at achieving for the country.

The CS who was on a tour of Nyeri County insists that the BBI proposals are good for the country especially in ensuring inclusivity and equal distribution of resources. He further noted that through the proposed constitutional amendments, devolution will be strengthened given the increase in allocation to the counties.

“The BBI report has recommended more resources to be devolved to the counties from the current 15 percent to 35 percent. How is that not a good thing for realization of development at the grassroots?” He posed

It is here that the former Meru Governor dismissed Senate Chief Whip Irungu Kang’ata’s claims to the effect that the BBI was allegedly unpopular in the Mt Kenya region.

The CS questioned Kangata’s assertion that he had conducted a survey that showed the process was doomed to fail in President Kenyatta’s backyard if it were subjected to a referendum.

“Nyinyi mliulizwa?” (Were you surveyed?)…he posed, to a roaring ‘No’ from the crowd.

According to Munya, the process being midwifed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga will guarantee the country’s stability and should be supported by all. He cited the perennial post-poll chaos resulting from the feeling of exclusion and which he says has now been addressed through the BBI.

At the same time, Munya lashed out at the BBI opponents for allegedly resorting to a widespread social media campaign aimed at discrediting President Uhuru Kenyatta’s development record especially in the Mt Kenya region.

“We know there are bloggers being paid to write bad things about the President. We know them and we know where they are operating from.” He disclosed

Munya insists that what the Head of State has done since he assumed power in 2013 is “there for all doubting Tomas’s to see.”

“The President has done a lot. He has fixed the lowest payment level for milk farmers, it’s Kshs. 34 now and not less, roads are being built, railway network is expanding, we even have it in Nanyuki. There is a dual carriageway under construction that will connect this region. Why are people saying he has done nothing? He asked the crowd at Ruring’u stadium

According to Munya, Central Kenya region is still solidly behind President Uhuru Kenyatta terming the ongoing narrative that the support has shifted “elsewhere” as totally unfounded.