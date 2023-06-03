CGTN

How can an African developing country endowed with an exceptional abundance of natural resources, including minerals such as cobalt and copper, hydropower potential, significant arable land, and immense biodiversity, move up the value chain toward growth and prosperity?

How can China’s modernization path provide a template? In this edition of Leaders Talk, CMG’s Wang Guan sat with Félix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), on his state visit to China.

Both countries have elevated their relations to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in a bid to provide the DRC with infrastructure and technologies, help the country make the most of its resources, and achieve win-win outcomes.

President Tshisekedi says that China’s leap toward modernization is impressive and praises President Xi Jinping’s vision as “praiseworthy” and “forward-looking,” saying that the DRC can emulate the Chinese’s model.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-06-03/Leaders-Talk-Exclusive-with-DR-Congo-President-Felix-Tshisekedi-1kkEfIfqFB6/index.html