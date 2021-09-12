Mt. Kenya East leaders throw weight behind Muturi’s Presidential bid

A section of leaders from Mt. Kenya East comprising Embu, Meru and Tharaka Nithi Counties have unanimously thrown their weight behind Speaker Justin Muturi’s presidential bid.

The leaders, who included over 80 MCAs from the three counties, said Speaker Muturi was the most qualified candidate to take over from President Uhuru Kenyatta come 2022, given his integrity and leadership skills.

They said having served as Speaker of the National Assembly for close to 10 years, Muturi was well versed with issues affecting the country and would also be in a position to offer the best solutions.

“We as residents of Mt Kenya East have today unanimously endorsed Speaker Justin Muturi to be our presidential candidate for the 2022 general elections,” said Speaker of the County Assembly of Embu Josiah Thiriku.

Leaders who spoke asked him to pick or name the party which he will be vying on so that they can immediately hit the ground running to market him.

The leaders who congregated at the Speaker’s home in Kanyuambora, Embu, also challenged him to reach out to other regions and communities as his home turf vote alone was not sufficient to propel him to presidency.

“Kenya is a democratic country with freedom of speech and movement and so feel free to go around the country to sell your agenda and marshal support from other regions,” Mbeere North MP Charles Njagagua urged him.

Former Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti reported that Muturi was the bona fide spokesperson of the whole of Mt Kenya region following his installation three months ago.

On his part, the Speaker said his decision to meet the grassroot leaders emanated from the need to get endorsement from home first before he embarks on a countrywide campaign.

He cautioned against intimidation of leaders on account of their political inclination or stand.

“Those who want to vie for any office are free to do so and should be given room and space to do so without intimidation or harassment,” said Muturi.

Muturi at the same time said those vying for leadership of the country must have a proven track record of integrity and accountability.

“I’ve said time and again that you may come with good plans and programs to transform the country, but if those are not built on ground integrity and accountability, they amount to nothing,” the Speaker noted.

Muturi also promised to soon unveil the political party that he will be vying on, even as he hinted at a new outfit.