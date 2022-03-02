Leaders urge Nakuru Governor to fold party, join Jubilee

Jubilee Party leaders in Nakuru have urged Governor Lee Kinyanjui to fold his newly formed Ubuntu Peoples Forum (UPF) and reunite with the Jubilee brigade ahead of the August 9 Elections.

They observed that Kinyanjui had a huge chance of retaining his seat if he came back ‘home’ and joined president Uhuru Kenyatta in his quest to strengthen the party.

Led by Jubilee branch chair James Karimi, he said the party was willing to welcome the governor and others who had initially ditched the party with open arms without conditions.

Echoing similar sentiments, Menengai East Ward Rep Wilson Mwangi implored on the county chief to change his hard stand and go back to Jubilee.

According to Mwangi, there was a need to work together with all leaders in a bid to secure majority seats for the party in the General-Election.

He added that since the president began revamping the party a number of leaders who had left had come back.

At the same time, Kelvin Migongo who is aspiring for Nakuru senator re-affirmed his support for the party implored those who left to go back.

Migongo noted that it was evident that the Jubilee administration had worked saying the party under the Azimio La Umoja coalition had an opportunity to unite the country.

The move comes even as Governor Kinyanjui insisted that he will seek reelection on a UPF ticket under Azimio La Umoja.