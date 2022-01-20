Leaders urged to shun divisive politics ahead of August polls

Political leaders have been urged to shun divisive politics that may cause loss of lives ahead of August, 2022 polls.

Speaking during a women’s forum in Mombasa, Mvita Member of Parliament Abdulswamad Sharif Nassir said it is important for Kenyans to remember that thousands of lives have been lost due to reckless talk by politicians.

The legislator called for a sober approach by political leaders as the country heads to the next general election.

“I call upon politicians to mind their language during campaigns. Let’s not be victims of post election violence again. We might have different political ideas but Kenyans must remain united,” he stated

He said that there was a need to guard against any attempts to disorient the peace that continues to prevail in the country.

He urged political leaders to guard their tongues through uttering inflammatory remarks which might propagate hatred and divisive politics that will divide our nation and fuel chaos.

Nassir said political recklessness and intolerance in 2007 resulted in post-election violence where hundreds were killed, and thousands displaced.

Nassir said the political violence affected Mombasa residents whose property were destroyed and they had to seek refuge in churches.

Speaking on the same breath, patron for Daughters of Raila political lobby group Ms Beatrice Gambo promised to carry out peaceful door to door campaigns and rallies in Mombasa County while hunting for votes.