Leaders urged to take lead in observing Covid-19 protocols

President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged the political class to take the lead in observing Covid-19 protocols set out by the Health Ministry so as stem the spread of the virus.

The directive comes after a consultative meeting the President chaired Tuesday morning with the political party leadership in the country.

Those in attendance include leaders from the Orange Democratic Movement, Amani National Congress (ANC), KANU, Ford-Kenya, NARC and Wiper Democratic Movement.

The meeting was also convened as a follow up to the one held on 25th February this year to review the surge of Covid-19 infections across the country.

In the meeting that was held virtually, the leaders noted with concern on the rise Covid-19 cases and the shortage of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds in both public and private hospitals.

The leaders also unanimously supported the ongoing vaccination drive which is being undertaken in accordance with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Health.

President Kenyatta urged Kenyans to remain on high alert, to exercise extreme caution and be aware of the Covid-19 reality and to do the utmost to observe all Covid-19 protocols.

The President also urged all political affiliates and supporters especially in Machakos to find a peaceful, amicable and uniting way forward during the upcoming by-elections.

The Machakos by-election is slated for March 18th 2021.