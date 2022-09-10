Leaders urged to work together, to foster peace and development

The Garissa pastors’ fellowship are now calling on all leaders from all spheres to work together and foster peace and development.

On Monday the supreme court judges upheld president elect William Ruto’s victory dismissing all the petitions that has been filed by the Raila Odinga led Azimio coalition.

Speaking to the press in Garissa town, the clerics led by Rev Joseph Muasya said that the process of healing and uniting the nation that will be spearheaded by the leaders should start.

“Even as we gather here to congratulate all winners in the just concluded general elections, we want to reiterate that, this peace must prevail beyond this season. This peace and tranquility coupled with prayers must form the foundation in which our new country Kenya must be built upon,” said Muasya.

Rev. Muasya who read the statement on behalf of his colleagues further said that expect President Elect William Ruto to fix the entire economy and deliver on the pledges he made to Kenyans.

“We Garissa pastors’ wishes to thank the Almighty God for the peace witnessed before, during and after elections. It is indeed clear that God heard our prayers and given us peaceful election and leaders,” he said.

He added: “The season of politics is now behind us, we call on Kenyans to resume to their duties and diligently work to lift their lives. We hope to see the president elect quickly embark on addressing the high cost of living and ensure basic commodities are affordable,”,

Muasya said that they were available and willing to work with the county government in any capacity urging Governor Nathif Jama to not strive in accelerating development across the county but building cohesion and uniting communities residing in the county.

On his part pastor Ibrahim Kamwara of East Africa Pentecostal Church (EAPC) called on both outgoing president Uhuru Kenyatta and Ruto to reconcile and put their differences aside.

“As the holly book tells us in proverbs 18:18 that elections brings competition to an end. We hope going forward that any competition that existed between our leaders will come to an end and that they will unite and serve Kenyans and their respective capacities,” he said.

Pastor Kamwara said that the region was going through difficult times with drought affected both human beings and livestock and called on elected leaders right from the national and county to move with speed and come up with measures to address the same.