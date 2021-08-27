Leaders voice concerns over Deputy President’s security

Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo and his Narok East counterpart Ken Aramat have strongly condemned the withdraw of GSU officers from all Deputy President’s residences.

The leaders say the government must provide detailed explanation on the change of guard and prove without a shadow of doubt that the move was not politically instigated.

On Thursday afternoon, the state withdrew the General Service Unit officers attached to deputy president William Ruto’s residences replacing them with Administration Police officers in what the Inspector General of Police termed as normal reassignment.

NPS Spokesperson Bruno Shioso said the changes are meant to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.

“The Security of Government Buildings (SGB) has been deployed to provide general security to the official residence of the Deputy President from the General Service Unit,” He said.

Shioso further added that the “Presidential Escort Unit continues to provide close protection security to the Deputy President.”

Tongoyo and Aramat are reading mischief into the move terming it unconstitutional.

While alleging frictions between the President and his deputy, the leaders maintained that the change of guard in the deputy president’s security detail is ill-timed.

The office of the Deputy President has since demanded an explanation from the Inspector General of Police on the matter.

Communication Secretary in the Office of The Deputy President David Mugonyi on Thursday said the withdrawal extended to all his residences, adding that no explanation was offered for the unlawful act.

“The decision has been made contrary to the Police Service Standing Orders Chapter 8 section 5(E) that the GSU Commandant shall be responsible for the security of the President, the Deputy President, State Houses and Lodges,” He said.

Mugonyi says the withdrawal is the latest installment in a sustained and systematic effort to undermine the Deputy President’s personal security in pursuit of political vendetta saying it exposes him to personal harm.