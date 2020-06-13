Leadership confusion at Ford Kenya party

The Registrar of Political Parties has dismissed media reports indicating that she had withdrawn a Gazette notice on the intention to change Ford Kenya party officials.

A statement to media signed by the Corporate Communication office for the Registrar of Political Parties, stated that Gazette Notice No.3893 still stands for its intent of changing party officials under section 20 of the Political Parties Act, 2011.

This contradicts a statement from the Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi who is the embattled Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula counsel that the Registrar of Political Parties had recalled a gazette notice which published Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi as the new party leader.

Earlier, Wetangula had asked Wamunyinyi, Ford Kenya Secretary-General Dr. Eseli Simiyu, and the party’s woman league chair Cynthia Mutere to apologize or face disciplinary action.

In his twitter handle, Wamunyinyi claimed that the Wetangula led faction had resorted to propaganda after sensing defeat at the Political Parties Tribunal.

You see here a fake special issue of the Kenya gazette released by the Wetangula group. These kind of short lived lies and conmanship is what they have perfected. https://t.co/7ndMVxbbbJ — Wafula Wamunyinyi, MP (@wamunyinyi) June 12, 2020

However, Senator Wetangula has withdrawn the petition he had filed at Political Parties Disputes Tribunal to challenge his ouster.

Waiguru ouster

Meanwhile, a section of Members of the Kirinyaga County Assembly now alleges a plan to save embattled Governor Ann Waiguru in the senate.

The Kirinyaga Ward Representatives are expressing fears that Waiguru may survive impeachment should the Senate opt to establish an ad-hoc committee to investigate her ouster by the county assembly.

On Friday the Senate House Business Committee met to draw recommendations in regards to the process to be used in the matter of Impeachment of Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru.

The Senate Business Committee has recommended an 11-member committee to probe the charges.