Leadership Saga in Kiambu County

After the impeachment of Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu commonly known as Baba Yao, the deputy James Nyoro was appointed to be the acting governor, a decision that did not bear fruits as the members of county assembly came out to remove him from the seat leaving Kiambu county in confusion.

The public blame the leaders for corruption, inadequate funds, poor infrastructure and high youth unemployment, all rising questions on whether the county will move forward or remain at a standstill.

Show guest, First elected Former Women Rep of Kiambu County Hon Ann Nyokabi joined to give her views about the whole drama taking place in the county. In her introduction, she narrates how she met with Ida Odinga to understand the meaning of the hand shake between the President Uhuru Kenyatta, its meaning among Kenyan women and its importance Kenyan politics.

In her interview, Hon Ann says the leaders should be a role model as the public always watch their actions, including the youth who will be the future leaders. She says that civic education should be conducted to let the leaders to help know of their expectations once they are in the office. She is supporting CBC for the children in schools, because its helping the kids to explore. Leaders should be able to support the youth by giving them training. She also called the leaders to create opportunities for the youth instead of encouraging them to gamble.

Nyokabi condemns those making money by selling alcohol and drug substances saying that it has been a problem since long time and has to be addressed as it is destroying the future generation. She says there is need to have strong people in the administration to help fight drug issue, warning those who are sugar-coating the whole thing.

She also blames the betting companies have have become too rampant especially in Kiambu county where numerous betting points have been destroyed. She also reminds leaders that they should understand leadership is temporal. Instead of living for the present, they should give their best and prepare the young.

Her conclusion remarks and a call to the Kenyan community is that they should not allow to be drawn in non nonsensical politics. He instead calls the nation to work together and to focus on development. She also calls for openness in organizations, focus on key issues that affect us on daily lives and refuse to be drawn in things that not benefit, adding that working together helps create a better future not only for the current generations but also for the generations to come.

