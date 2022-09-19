Leadership tussle | MPs differ on which is the majority party in the house

A showdown between Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party is looming in the national assembly over who will be the majority party. While MPs allied to the ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance argue that United Democratic Alliance party has the highest number of members, those allied to Azimio One Kenya maintain that majority of members are elected under parties registered in the azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party. And as Gichuki Wachira reports, the ruling coalition says it will amend the Political Parties Act to recognize defections after elections.

