Learn about the growing contemporary dance movement in Kenya

This week on Grapevine, the show meets several contemporary dancers to talk about their vision, what inspires them and what it takes to become one. Speaking to most of them at the Alliance Francaise where the event was taking place, the show explores the growth of contemporary dance in the country.

Contemporary dance is a style of expressive dance that combines elements of diverse dance genres including modern, jazz, lyrical and classical ballet. Contemporary dancers strive to connect the mind and the body through fluid dance movements. The term “contemporary” describes a genre that developed during the mid-20th century and is still very popular today.

