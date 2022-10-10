Learn more about gin at the KO Kraft Room

Brewer Kenya Originals opens a new artisanal retail space in Nairobi.

African Originals, through the Kenyan Originals brand, has opened a retail space dubbed the KO Kraft Room; a one-of-a-kind space that offers an immersive Kenyan Originals experience.

The KO Kraft Room experience delivers on a two and half hour experience to learn about the history and process of gin making, taste some delicious gins and craft your own gin. The experience also comes with a variety of delicious gin and tonics and tasteful bitings.

At the end of the tour, visitors get to go home with their very own bespoke blend of gin made with the host from start to finish.

“Our curious consumer is always wanting (sic) to learn more about how products are made, what ingredients are used and where they are sourced from. The KO Kraft Room has been designed as a space for people to learn more about gin and cider and have fun whilst doing it,” says Alex Chappatte, founder of African Originals.

The retail space, located at the Peppertree Building on the first floor along Waiyaki Way is the brand’s first experience room. Consumers can book a 2-hour product experience, hosted every evening from Wednesdays-Sundays.

This exceptional space is home to everything people love about the KO brand. The space has a store section that stocks a range of exclusive branded apparel and accessories, including sustainably sourced clothing. Consumers also have access to all Kenyan Originals’ range of products which includes the beloved Kenyan Originals ciders, artisanal gin, iced teas and flavoured tonics.

Passionate gin and cider lovers can sharpen their knowledge through masterclasses, which are anything but ordinary. In October, the classes are led by Elias, the master distiller, who did the first academic research into making whisky from African grains. The KO Kraft Room is equally fortunate to have Ian on board, the youngest distiller on Kenyan soil. His passion for exploration, product development and the environment is unmatched.

Faith Mbugua, Head of Production for the ciders at Kenyan Originals, assures consumers of quality, stating, “I take my role as a form of art. I am constantly looking to turn what I do into a masterpiece and that’s the excellence you get with our ciders.”

Renée Kamau, Kenyan Originals Head of Marketing, highlighting the remarkable space says, “We are here to spark the craft spirits revolution in Kenya. The KO Kraft Room is a space to learn about the secrets of blending your own craft liquids through immersive storytelling.”

To experience the KO Kraft room guests are advised to book in advance.

