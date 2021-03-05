Learners from Kiganjo primary benefit from school feeding programme

Over 1,300 learners at Kiganjo primary school in Thika West Sub County will for the next one-year benefit from a feeding programme funded by a local company.

The programme entails learners being served with porridge during weekdays for the next one year courtesy of Capwell Industries.

It will come as a huge boost to the learners as most of their parents are still fighting off the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic

Kiganjo head teacher Julius Kamau said the programme will not only nourish the learners but will also help in retaining them in school since most of them come from poor backgrounds.

“This is a good initiative as most children don’t have food to eat during lunchtime. The porridge will drive them during lunch breaks and will give them extra energy and motivation in class. It will also help in increasing enrollment rates and retain them in school,” said Kamau.

He called on the government to consider introducing the programme in vulnerable schools, saying most parents have been hit hard by the adverse financial impact of Covid-19.

Capwell Industries CEO Rajan Shah said five schools were benefiting from the school feeding programme since its inception three years ago.

“We understand the impact that Covid-19 has had on most families financially. We know that most of them are struggling to make ends meet. That’s why we have provided feeding programmes to learners to cushion them from starving when in school and enable them to achieve good grades,” said Rajan.